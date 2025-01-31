SI Anjani Kumar Rai Dies: Bahraich Cop on Maha Kumbh Duty Passes Away After Sudden Illness in Prayagraj

Sub-Inspector Anjani Kumar Rai, who was deployed for crowd management at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, tragically passed away after falling ill following a stampede at the Sangam Nose area on Wednesday morning. Initially, there were rumors suggesting that his death was a result of the stampede, but it was later confirmed that his death was due to health complications, not the stampede.

Rai, originally stationed in Bahraich, had been assigned to the temporary Jhunsi police station for the duration of the Mahakumbh Mela. According to Additional Police Superintendent (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari, Rai's death was caused by a sudden health deterioration. His family was quickly notified and arrived at the scene. Rai hailed from Gahmar Basuka village in Ghazipur, and his family currently resides in Gorakhpur.

While initial rumors linked his death to the stampede, it was later clarified that Rai had been suffering from severe abdominal pain. Though he took medication and initially found some relief, his condition worsened by Wednesday afternoon, and the pain became unbearable, ultimately leading to his passing. Having served in various police stations throughout his career, Rai's sudden death left the police department deeply saddened. Police constable Tej Narayan Gupta filed an official complaint, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.