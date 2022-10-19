SI recruitment scam: CBI arrests BSF commandant in J&K

New Delhi, Oct 19 The CBI on Wednesday arrested a BSF Commandant in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

After his arrest, Dr Karnail Singh was produced before the CJM, Jammu (J&K).

The case pertains to irregularities in written examinations for the posts of sub-inspectors in the J&K Police conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) in March.

As per sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on August 3, on the request of J&K government.

The then Medical Officer, BSF Frontier Hqrs, Paloura, then Member, JKSSB, then Under Secretary, then Section Officer (both of JKSSB), Ex Official of CRPF, ASI of J&K Police, owner of a coaching centre in Akhnoor, private company based at Bengaluru, private persons and unknown others are among those booked.

Soon after the results were declared on June 4, allegations regarding malpractices in the examination surfaced. The J&K government had constituted an Inquiry Committee to look into the same. It was alleged that the accused entered into a conspiracy with officials of JKSSB, Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates and others, and caused gross irregularities in conduct of written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors.

There was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri & Samba districts. Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company.

Earlier, searches were conducted on August 5 at 30 locations, including Jammu, Srinagar, Bengaluru on the premises of the accused.

Investigation has revealed the alleged payment of Rs 20-30 lakh by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before commencement of the examination.

In this regard, involvement of a gang domiciled in Haryana, certain teachers of J&K, some serving/retired personnel of CRPF, J&K Police and JKSSB has allegedly come to light.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

