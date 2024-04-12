Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP-JD(S) of Spreading Fake News, FIR Filed

CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the BJP-JD(S) alliance of spreading fake news after a piece of "fabricated" news from a Kannada newspaper which went viral on social media. An FIR was registered at the West Cyber Economic and Narcotics crime police station. The headline of the fabricated news along with a photo of the CM stated, “We don’t need Hindus. Muslims’ votes are enough”: Siddaramaiah.

CM posted on 'X', "The fake news is loaded with content that stirs up communal tensions and has been widely disseminated across social media platforms.” He furiously said that such tactics to win an election show the intellectual bankruptcy of the BJP and JD(S). JD(S) joined hands with Congress in 2019 and now the alliance amid BJP-JD(S) happened. The BJP-JD(S) will not benefit from this alliance as they are strange partners.

The Congress also filed a complaint with the Election Commission accusing the BJP of circulating fabricated content and violating the Model Code of Conduct.While campaigning for the upcoming LS polls CM Siddaramaiah spoke to the media and said, “NDA won’t win even 200 seats. NDA failing to secure a majority and so, INDIA will form the government. Trinamool Congress is expected to return to the INDIA bloc with anticipation that the regional parties from Odisha, and Telangana with other states will form a post-election alliance. I have seen that there is no Modi wave across India. BJP’s internal survey suggested a calculation that is far below the 200-mark.

The CM said that before the Congress regime came to power last year, people in the state of Karnataka underwent the saffron party’s corruption and unruliness. BJP’s Hindutva card has been overused. The ecstasy of Ram Mandir was over after its inauguration. Through Operation Lotus, the saffron party wants to destroy Congress. But in the LS polls, Congress will win at least 20 seats of the 28 LS Seats in Karnataka and will form a stable government.

He said, “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is using the election code of conduct as a lame excuse for denying drought relief. The Centre is blaming us for the delay in seeking drought relief. But there was no delay. We declared drought in September and sent three memorandums until November 2023. As per law, within a month the Centre must dispose of it and the code of conduct came into force on March 16th.”