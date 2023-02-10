Siddaramaiah calls Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya 'Amavasye Surya'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya as 'Amavasye (new moon day) Surya' for saying waiving farmers' loans will affect the country's economy.

Speaking at a Congress Prajadhvani programme at depot ground in Chittapur in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday, the leader of opposition in the assembly said BJP too may have a similar opinion on farm loans. He said the BJP government never waived off farmers' loans in the country try.

Siddaramaiah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he would double farmers' income and asked if it had happened. "The Manmohan Singh government had waived Rs 72,000 crore of farmers' loans across the country," he further added.

"I also waived off farmers' loans up to Rs 50,000," he said. "BJP purchases MLAs by spending crores of rupees to come to power. After coming to power, it has completely involved in corruption and the walls of the Vidhana Soudha crying out for bribe," he alleged.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor