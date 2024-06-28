Siddaramaiah meets Amit Shah; seeks implementation of Safe City Project in 5 K'taka cities

New Delhi/Bengaluru, June 28 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and demanded implementation of the Safe City Project in five cities on the lines of state capital Bengaluru.

According to an official, besides submitting a slew of proposals to empower the police department in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah sought to implement the Safe City Project under the Nirbhaya Fund in Mysuru, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi at cost of Rs 200 crore for each city.

Siddaramaiah also told the Union Home Minister that the sanction to raise two Indian Reserve Battalions (IRBs) in Karnataka had been received by the state government.

Grant-in-aid by the Central government towards the cost of raising will be Rs 80 crore for each battalion.

It was requested to grant permission for two more IRBs at Bellary and Karwar in Uttara Kannada district.

The Karnataka CM sought a grant of Rs 100 crore in the first phase.

Besides, Siddaramaiah also stated that there was a requirement of Rs 175 crores to purchase 58,546 body-worn cameras for police officers.

He also sought Rs 300 crore grant for building 100 police stations in the state and Rs 1,650 crore for constructing police quarters.

