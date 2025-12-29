Siddaramaiah reviews preparedness for New Year celebrations, stresses women's safety

Bengaluru, Dec 29 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday held a high-level meeting with police and senior officials from various departments to review preparedness for maintaining law and order during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru and across the state.

The Chief Minister reviewed precautionary measures during the meeting held at his office, Krishna, here on Monday, with police and officials from multiple departments.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmad, Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, Director General of Police M.A. Saleem, BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao and other senior police officials attended the meeting.

Siddaramaiah instructed police officials to take stringent measures to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in Bengaluru during New Year celebrations.

“All necessary precautionary measures must be taken to ensure the safety of women during New Year celebrations. Care should be taken to prevent any untoward incidents,” the Chief Minister said.

He also directed officials to make adequate arrangements for operating a higher number of BMTC buses after midnight to enable people to return home safely after the celebrations. Steps should be taken to prevent mishaps due to overcrowding at major locations, including Mahatma Gandhi Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Koramangala and Indiranagar, he said, adding that modern technology should be used effectively for crowd management.

“For security, 20,000 police personnel will be deployed across Bengaluru city, including 1,200 personnel from other districts. A higher number of women police personnel should be deployed, and the Chennamma force should be actively utilised,” Siddaramaiah underlined.

“To ensure the smooth conduct of New Year celebrations, four control rooms, 78 watch towers, 164 women help desks and 55 ambulances have been arranged in the city. Over the last three days, 3,500 drink-and-drive cases have been registered,” he stated.

The Chief Minister further said that the movement of two-wheelers would be prohibited on 50 flyovers in the city on New Year’s Eve night. He directed officials to maintain continuous surveillance on miscreants and warned that wheeling would not be allowed under any circumstances.

“Strict action must be taken to curb drug-related activities. Such activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Siddaramaiah said.

