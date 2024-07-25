Siddaramaiah's decision to boycott NITI Aayog meeting injustice to state: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, July 25 Karnataka unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has done injustice to the state by taking the decision to boycott the upcoming NITI Aayog meeting which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Siddaramaiah is the CM of the state of Karnataka. He is the CM representing 6.5 crore Kannadigas. He is not the CM of the Congress. Instead of boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting, he should have attended the meeting and protected the interests of the state. We want to remind him that he is the Chief Minister of the state," he said.

Vijayendra said that politics should be set aside in the matter of the NITI Aayog meeting and participation should be ensured.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, taking to X, said: "It is a disgrace that CM Siddaramaiah has chosen to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27.

"Governance and development should have remained above expedient party politics and by boycotting the meeting of the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India, CM Siddaramiah has insulted the 6.5 crore Kannadigas and the mandate given to the Congress-led government"

