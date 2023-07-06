Sidhi viral video: Victim's wife seeks punishment for accused, denies any kind of pressure

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 6 : The wife of Sidhi viral video victim on Wednesday said if any wrongdoing has occurred, the accused should be punished.

Speaking toabout the viral video of the incident, the woman said, "...He is my husband. I want that if something wrong has been done, what has to happen will happen. There should be punishment if something wrong was done."

She said so far neither the police nor anyone pressurised or tried to harass her family members. She added, "If wrong was done then there should be punishment."

Notably, a video went viral on social media on Tuesday in which the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating on the face of a tribal man. After that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action, including imposing NSA against the accused.

Meanwhile, state home minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday told ANI, "The accused (Pravesh Shukla) was arrested last night. He is in the lock-up and strict action has been taken against him. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him."

When asked about Congress demanding bulldozer action in the matter, Mishra said, "Bulldozer does not work according to Congress, it works according to law. If there would be encroachment then it would be bulldozed."

Earlier, while addressing the media, Additional Superintendent of Police of Sidhi, Anjulata Patle said, "We have taken the accused (Pravesh Shukla) into custody. He is under interrogation. Further legal action in the matter will be taken soon."

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 294, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.

Earlier on Tuesday CM Chouhan said that instructions have been given to deliver the strictest punishment to the accused in the incident.

CM Chouhan said that the state government will not spare him at any cost and punishment of the accused will become a moral lesson for everyone.

While addressing the media in Bhopal, CM Chouhan said, "I have instructed to give the accused the strictest punishment. It should be a moral lesson for everyone. We won't spare him. An accused has no religion, caste or party. Accused is an accused."

