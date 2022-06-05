Sidhu Moose Wala's father refutes rumours of contesting elections, says ' no such intentions'

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father has refuted the rumours making rounds on social media regarding his contesting elections in the state stating that he has 'no intentions' to do the same.

In a 55-second video on the YouTube channel of his son on Saturday, the father was seen folding his hands and appealing to viewers to not pay heed to such rumours.

"I wanted to tell you that I am sad about what is going on on social media. Various rumours are going on, do not believe that. I have lost my son recently and I have no intentions of contesting any election," he said in Punjabi.

"There is a prayer meeting on June 8, I will answer your questions then. I am not in a state to talk now," the father added.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the family members of the late Punjabi singer in Chandigarh.

The singer-turned-politician was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

On Friday, amid protests, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also visited the family of the singer at his residence in Mansa.

The same day, a BJP leader from Punjab approached the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the killing of Moose Wala.

Notably, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

On Thursday, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it will restore the security cover to all 424 people from June 7 which was withdrawn temporarily for the Amritsar Ghalughara event.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

