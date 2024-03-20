Sidhu Moose Wala's Mother's Pregnancy Through IVF: Health Ministry Asks Punjab Govt for Report

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare sought a report from the Government of Punjab regarding the IVF treatment of Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur, and asked them to submit the report to the department.

The Centre has set the age limit for conceiving a child through the In vitro fertilisation or IVF method after late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents had their second baby last week through the assisted pregnancy procedure.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare SK Ranjan wrote to the Principal Secretary, Health, Government of Punjab, on March 14, asking the state to investigate the matter and submit a report to the department on the action taken in this case as per the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare sought a report from the Government of Punjab regarding the IVF treatment of Sidhu Moosewala’s mother, Charan Kaur, and asked them to submit the report to the department.



The notice reads, "Under Section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted… — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

"Under Section 21(g)(i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART Services is between 21-50 years," the notice reads.

(Developing story..)