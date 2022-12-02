Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Gangster Goldy Brar detained in US, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said Canada-based top gangsters Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in California, United States.

"There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the head of the State I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America," said Mann at a press conference here. The Punjab CM is in Gujarat campaigning for his Aam Aadmi Party candidate in the assembly polls in the state.

Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Tihar Jail and is considered to be involved in Moosewala's murder.

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29 this year.

The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including that of Moosewala.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer in a Facebook post in May.

Goldy Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases. A Faridpur court had earlier this month issued an open-ended non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar in connection with the killing of the district Youth Congress president, Gurlal Singh Pehalwan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor