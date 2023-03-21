Sidhu Moosewala's father praises UP govt's crackdown on gangsters says, Uttar Pradesh will progress better than Punjab

Punjabi Singer and late Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government's crackdown on gangsters, and criminals in the state saying had Yogi been in Punjab, his son's murder wouldn't have taken place. Speaking on the first death anniversary of Sidhu Moosewala, his father said that the Yogi government has finished gangsters from the state adding Uttar Pradesh will progress better than Punjab. Balkaur Singh said that his son was killed because the Punjab government was sleeping... in 2024, people will be compelled to vote for Yogi.

Further lashing out at the Punjab government, Moosewala's father said, "I want to ask the government why did they not find any other day to catch Amritpal? Why they chose today? Why internet has been suspended today...," said Balkaur Singh, the father of Moosewala who was shot dead in May last year.

Singh alleged that it was deliberately done as people were to raise their voice seeking justice for Moosewala at his "barsi" (death anniversary) event, and asserted that their fight will continue till they get justice."Can they suppress our voice seeking justice in this manner...," Singh said addressing the gathering in their native village Mansa.Senior state Congress leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, attended the event.A hunt for radical preacher Amritpal Singh continued for the second day as the Punjab government extended curbs on mobile internet and SMS services till Monday noon.