Sikkim Floods: One Killed, Five Missing As Houses Damaged Due to Heavy Rain in Mangan (Watch Video)

At least one person was killed and five others went missing as massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall caused devastation in Sikkim's Mangan district on Thursday, June 13. Landslides blocked stretches of roads and several houses were inundated or damaged, while electricity poles were swept away.

The body of a person was found in Pakshep area of Mangan, while three persons went missing from Ambithang near Rangrang and two others from Pakshep. Three houses were damaged in Geythang, while several houses were damaged, and roads were blocked at Nampathang near Pentok.

Devastation in Assam

A landslide damaged the foundation of a bridge at Sankalan and shifted the Bringbong police outpost to another nearby location. The officials told the news agency PTI that mobile network services were affected in North Sikkim even as the district administration requested an SDRF team with rations to Mangan.

Meanwhile, Mangan District Magistrate Hem Kumar Chettri convened an urgent meeting with all the heads of various departments to mitigate the situation. An earthmover was deployed near Mangshila Degree College to clear the debris from the road.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is in Arunachal Pradesh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Pema Khandu, communicated with the North district administration, police and officials of other departments to ensure a swift response to the devastation.