Sikkim Guv opens classes at Raj Bhavan under special campaign

Gangtok, Jan 26 On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang joined the Governor Om Prakash Mathur, in inaugurating a new computer class for the children and staff of Raj Bhavan on Sunday, officials said.

This initiative, launched under the visionary “Sabai Padhao, Sabai Badhao” campaign, aims to promote education, skill development, and empowerment, the official statement mentioned.

The Chief Minister attended the “At Home” Programme at Raj Bhavan, hosted by the Governor. The event celebrated Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage, creating a memorable evening of unity and patriotism. The program featured captivating cultural performances, paying tribute to the nation’s freedom fighters and brave martyrs. These performances highlighted the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism that continues to inspire the people of the country.

Expressing his gratitude, the Chief Minister commended the Governor for his unwavering dedication to the progress of Sikkim and for his efforts to foster creativity, education, and cultural unity across the state.

Meanwhile, the 76th Republic Day was grandly celebrated here at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok. The event commenced with the arrival of the Governor, Om Prakash Mathur, received by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and other dignitaries.

The celebration continued with the unfurling of the national flag by the Governor, Om Prakash Mathur, followed by the national anthem.

After receiving the national salute, the Governor proceeded towards reviewing the Republic Day parade. The event was exhibited with March Past by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 2nd Battalion Meghalaya Police, Sikkim Armed Police (SAP), 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRBn), 3rd India Reserve Battalion (IRBn), Sikkim Police (Male) Sikkim Police (Female), Sikkim Forest, Sikkim Home Guards, NCC and Sikkim Police Band.

In his address, Om Prakash Mathur expressed immense pride and gratitude on celebrating the triumph of democracy, justice, and freedom in our nation.

Furthermore, he underscored the sacrifices made by countless individuals who shaped the nation. He continued that this day reminds him of the spirit of unity, diversity, and progress that binds us together as a nation.

