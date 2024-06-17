Sikkim Rains: Evacuation of 1,200 Stranded Tourists Set to Begin Today; Death Toll Reaches Six

More than 1,200 tourists stranded in Sikkim's Mangan district due to unfavorable weather conditions may be evacuated starting Monday, an official reported. Chungthang's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kiran Thatal stated that the evacuation plans will depend on improved weather conditions, with arrangements potentially including air or road transport.

He said the district administration is taking care of the lodging of the stranded tourists by getting them accommodated at various hotels in Lachung town where they were provided food at a nominal rate.

He mentioned that tourists have been instructed to contact the Lachung police station if they face any difficulties. Additionally, the SDM held a meeting with Chungthang BDO Pipon Lachung and hotel owners to strategize the evacuation procedure.

At least six fatalities have been reported in Sikkim as heavy rainfall-induced landslides have caused significant damage over recent days. Officials have confirmed that the natural disaster has resulted in property damage and widespread disruptions to power, food supplies, and mobile networks across multiple areas.

Meanwhile, Roads & Bridges Department Minister N B Dahal reached Lachung and interacted with the tourists and heard their grievances and assured a safe evacuation at the earliest.