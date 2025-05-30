Sikkim Road Accident: Tourist Vehicle Plunges 1000 Feet into Teesta River, One Dead, Eight Missing

In a devastating accident in Sikkim’s Mangan district, a tourist vehicle carrying 11 people, including a local driver, veered off the road and plunged nearly 1000 feet into the Teesta River on Thursday. The incident has claimed one life, left two critically injured, and eight passengers remain missing. The vehicle, believed to be en route to a popular tourist destination, was carrying tourists from West Bengal, Tripura, and Odisha. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but steep terrain and narrow mountainous roads are common challenges in the region.

Rescue operations are currently underway with teams from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and local police working in coordination under extremely difficult conditions. The rugged landscape, heavy currents in the river, and fading daylight have hampered progress, authorities reported. The two rescued individuals were airlifted to a nearby medical facility and are said to be in critical condition. Officials have not released the identities of the victims pending notification of their families.Authorities have urged travelers to exercise caution while navigating hilly routes, especially during the monsoon season when the risk of landslides and road accidents increases.