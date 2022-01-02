Since 2017, riots have stopped in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that riots in the state have stopped ever since the BJP government came to power in the year 2017.

Addressing the event of the foundation stone laying of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Adityanath said, "Since the BJP government came in 2017, riots have stopped in the state. The Kanwar Yatra, which was stopped, has started again. Now no one can become a threat to the safety of sisters and daughters here."

The UP CM also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the country's highest sports award the Khel Ratna after Major Dhyan Chand, "the magician of Hockey".

The Chief Minister further informed that the state government has established 'Eklavya' sports coaches in Uttar Pradesh "who will work to provide coaching to players for national and international competitions."

"We will also address the work of providing them with fellowship and a good environment," he added.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut today.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister's Office, the university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost of about Rs 700 Crore.

One of the key areas of focus for the Prime Minister is inculcating sporting culture and establishing world-class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision, PMO said.

The Sports University will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure including synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball, Volleyball, Handball, Kabaddi ground, Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome.

It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.

( With inputs from ANI )

