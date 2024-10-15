Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Travels on Low-Cost Scoot Airlines, Industrialist Harsh Goenka Shares Video

Not just the common man, even Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong travels by a low-cost airline. Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a video of Wong boarding the flight, receiving applause from fellow passengers. In the video, Prime Minister Wong is seen returning from the ASEAN Summit on a Scoot Airline flight, an incident that has sparked more discussion due to his mode of travel than the summit itself.

Prime Minister Wong recently returned to Singapore after attending the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Laos. This was his first ASEAN Summit as Prime Minister, during which he met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and President Thongloun Sisoulith.

However, the focus of public attention shifted away from Wong's political meetings to his choice of travel on a budget airline. The incident has triggered a debate on whether leaders should use such means of transportation to appear more relatable to the common people.

The PM of Singapore travels on official duty aboard a low-cost airline—on a normal scheduled flight, no frills, no national or private jet, and without a large entourage at the taxpayers’ expense. This is how respect is earned. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/JHTdQnJcXi — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 14, 2024

In the video shared, passengers welcome the Prime Minister with applause, which Wong acknowledges with a smile. Industrialist Harsh Goenka captioned the video, "The PM of Singapore travels on official duty aboard a low-cost airline—on a normal scheduled flight, no frills, no national or private jet, and without a large entourage at taxpayers’ expense. This is how respect is earned."

While the sight was heartwarming, it also raised questions about the underlying intent. Many are questioning whether this is a genuine attempt by the Prime Minister to connect with the public or merely a symbolic gesture. It's noteworthy that Scoot, the airline Wong traveled with, does not offer business class, meaning he likely had no option to choose a premium seat.

Later, in a Facebook post, Wong expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received from passengers. He wrote, "It felt like I have come back home."