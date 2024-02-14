Singhu border on NH-44 'inaccessible': Delhi Traffic Police Issues Fresh Advisory Amid Ongoing Farmers' Protest

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Singhu border in light of the ongoing farmers' protest, which has caused significant disruptions to traffic at the Delhi borders. According to the advisory, the Singhu border, linking Delhi and Haryana, is deemed "inaccessible" for traffic due to the presence of hundreds of protesting farmers blocking the road.

In response, the traffic advisory provides alternative routes for commuters to consider. Interstate buses and heavy goods vehicles (HGV) destined for Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and other areas are advised to take a diversion on the Outer Ring Road at Majnu Ka Tilla, proceeding towards Signature Bridge to Khajuri Chowk via Loni Border towards Eastern Peripheral Road.

Delhi Traffic Police says Singhu border on NH-44 is inaccessible for traffic, issues advisory pic.twitter.com/hRHaQNzXiO — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Trucks originating from Azadpur Mandi en route to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar are instructed to divert from Azadpur Mandi, utilizing the service road towards Outer Ring Road, Haiderpur Water Plant, and taking a U-turn for Rohini Jail Road Sector-18 to Badli Metro Station, leading to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

Furthermore, the advisory states that only DTC buses and cars/four-wheelers are permitted from Mukarba Chowk towards NH-44, with an exit designated at EXIT No. 2 on NH-44 at DSIIDC Cut to access routes towards Narela and Safiabad Border. Commuters are urged to adhere to these prescribed routes to mitigate inconvenience caused by the ongoing protests.