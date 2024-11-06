Sinlung Hills Council Poll Result 2024: Mizo National Front Sweeps Mizoram Council Elections

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Hmar People's Convention (HPC) combined suffered a defeat against the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) in the 12-member Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) elections.

According to the results announced by the State Election Commission on Tuesday night, the MNF-HPC(R) combine secured a majority with seven seats, while the ZPM won three out of the eight seats it contested. The HPC failed to secure any seats out of the four it contested. The Congress won one seat out of the 12 it contested, while the BJP, which contested 1 seat, drew a blank. The result of one seat is pending, officials said on Wednesday.

Incumbent chief executive member (CEM) Lalvenhima Hmar of ZPM retained his Suangpuilawn seat, while chairman HC Lalmalsawm lost to MNF nominee Benjamin Lalrawnliana from Zohmun constituency. A total of 49 candidates, including a woman, were in the fray for the polls.

The SHC was set up on July 9, 2018, following a peace accord between the Mizoram government and the erstwhile underground Hmar People's Convention (Democratic) on April 2 that year. The council has 12 elected members and two nominated seats.