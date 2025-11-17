SIR 2026: Rajasthan leads in digitising enumeration forms

Jaipur, Nov 17 Rajasthan has emerged as a frontrunner in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision Program – 2026 of the electoral roll, making remarkable progress in digitising enumeration forms and encouraging online applications.

The state now tops all major states in digitisation, with nearly half of its assembly constituencies already achieving over 30 per cent digitisation.

The campaign, which involves the distribution, verification and uploading of enumeration forms, has gained strong momentum over the past two weeks.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been going door-to-door across the state, providing forms to voters, guiding them on correct submission and ensuring accurate data collection.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said the digitisation pace has increased significantly, with 1.65 crore forms uploaded to ECINET so far. Rajasthan has touched 30.17 per cent digitisation among the 12 states currently in Phase 2 of the revision program, with only Goa ahead of it.

Barmer district continues to lead the state with 45 per cent digitisation, followed by Sawai Madhopur and Bharatpur, which have crossed 38 per cent.

The Barmer Assembly constituency has crossed the 50 per cent mark, while Raisinghnagar stands close behind with 49 per cent uploads.

Mahajan lauded the efforts of Electoral Registration Officers in well-performing constituencies and directed District Election Officers to ensure that BLOs receive additional support and resources wherever necessary so that digitisation can be accelerated without increasing their workload.

Rajasthan is also progressing rapidly in the adoption of online count forms, with 1.77 lakh forms already submitted online.

Hanumangarh, Balotra and Ganganagar remain among the most consistent districts in this category. Recognising the crucial role of BLOs in the entire process - from door-to-door verification to digitisation - several districts have introduced innovative ways to encourage them.

In Chittorgarh and Hanumangarh, the BLO showing the highest daily progress is being honoured as the “Best BLO of the Day” on official social media handles, while in Ganganagar, the District Election Officer is also felicitating top-performing BLOs.

The Chief Electoral Officer urged other districts to adopt similar motivational practices.

Mahajan also instructed all District Election Officers to intensify public awareness efforts through media, social media and Electoral Literacy Clubs, and to display short videos explaining the online form-filling process and the use of the voters.eci.gov.in portal in colleges and educational institutions so that more young citizens can utilise digital facilities.

The Special Intensive Revision Program is being conducted from November 4 to December 4 for house-to-house enumeration, followed by the publication of the draft voter list on December 9.

Claims and objections will be accepted until January 8, 2026, and the final voter list will be released on February 7, 2026.

