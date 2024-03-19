Sita Soren, JMM MLA and Sister-in-Law of Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Joins BJP
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 19, 2024 02:45 PM2024-03-19T14:45:13+5:302024-03-19T14:45:40+5:30
On Tuesday, Sita Soren, a legislator from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, made headlines as she officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her move came shortly after she resigned from the JMM, citing feelings of neglect and isolation within the state's ruling party.
Soren joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Jharkhand poll in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai at its headquarters here.
The BJP receives a significant boost as three-term MLA Sita Soren's decision to join the party enhances its outreach to the Scheduled Tribes community, traditionally a stronghold of the JMM.