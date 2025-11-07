Sites for 100 Atal Canteens identified ahead of launch next month: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Nov 7 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that the government has identified 100 sites for opening Atal Canteens to sell nutritious meals to people for just Rs 5, and the scheme is likely to be inaugurated on December 25.

She said that after the first phase of opening 100 canteens on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the scheme is going to be extended to other colonies as well.

The Chief Minister said the Atal Thali Yojana aims to ensure that no citizen of the capital goes hungry. This is not merely a food distribution scheme, but a determined effort to uphold dignity and strengthen social equality across Delhi.

She added that the responsibility for operating these centres is being entrusted to selected organisations.

She said that the initiative will not only serve as a source of support for economically weaker sections but also strengthen the principles of social equality and dignity.

CM Rekha Gupta stated that an inter-departmental committee has already approved recommendations regarding site selection, menu, distribution system, and management framework.

The menu of these economical canteens will include dal-chawal (lentils and rice), vegetables, and roti (bread), she said.

At each centre, 500 meals will be served in the morning and 500 in the evening, and the government will provide subsidies to maintain food quality.

The Chief Minister said that the entire food distribution process will be operated through a digital token system to eliminate any possibility of irregularities. “Manual coupons will not be permitted,” she said.

All distribution centres will be equipped with CCTV cameras, enabling real-time monitoring through DUSIB’s digital platform, she said.

Each kitchen will be equipped with modern appliances, LPG-based cooking systems, industrial RO water facilities, and cold storage, she said.

To ensure the quality of food, samples of meals and raw materials will be tested by FSSAI and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited laboratories.

The implementing agencies will also be required to submit monthly reports on food distribution, employee health certificates, fire safety certificates, and valid FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) licences.

The Chief Minister stated that this scheme is a step towards ensuring a life of dignity for every poor and working citizen of Delhi.

She said that Atal Canteens will become the soul of Delhi, a place where no one will have to sleep hungry.

“Providing affordable, clean, and nutritious food to every person is the firm commitment of her government,” she said.

