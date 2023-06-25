'Situation under control, war room keeping constant watch': Maharashtra Minister on waterlogging in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday said that the waterlogging situation in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall is under control and the war room is constantly monitoring the situation.

Minister Lodha said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) war room is operating actively round the clock and in the last 24 hours, the war room received 1,200 calls and action was taken immediately.

"As per the guidance of the Chief Minister and Deputy CM, I, as a guardian minister is here to assure that the situation is under control. As the rainfall was very heavy since last evening, the war room is constantly monitoring the situation. As we have worked properly there is no mishappening till now. 1916 is the emergency helpline number given by the government. Till now we received 1200 calls which have been immediately attended", he said.

The Minister further informed that another war room is operating in Parel and added that the services are enabled to help people everywhere in the state.

"There is another war room in Parel where we received 300 calls. Every call is being attended and people are happy with our services. The phone call services are there to help people anywhere and everywhere", he said.

Talking about the Ghatkopar East building collapse incident, the Minister said that even though the situation happened, the rescue team reached the spot on time and rescued everyone.

"Ghatkopar East incident happened but the team reached on time and rescued everyone there. It is not right to blame anyone we have to work together. With the help of the war room, tree felling incidents in Malad and Ghatkopar old were handled and provided immediate assistance. Falling of trees is natural during rains, we are working to remove them off roads and make the traffic and situation normal. The water is not struck anywhere. The buildings are being repaired and people are cooperating with us", he said.

He further said that forces have been deployed in areas where there are chances of landslides.

"IMD has given us a rain forecast of 5 days. Life Guards and Coastal Guards have been deployed on the seashore of Mumbai. Three NDRF teams and two additional teams have been deployed where landslides may occur", he added.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Sunday said that the southwest monsoon is active now and has covered the whole of Maharashtra, it will move forward in the next two days covering other parts as well.

"The southwest monsoon is active now. It has covered the whole of Maharashtra including Mumbai. Monsoon has also arrived in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu. It will move forward in the next two days and will cover other parts also," said Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra.

