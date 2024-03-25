SIU of J&K Police produces charge sheet against 3 terrorists, one associate

Srinagar, March 25 The State Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police on Monday produced a charge sheet in a Pulwama court against three terrorists and one associate.

The chargesheet was produced in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) designated court in Pulwama.

The chargesheet said that three terrorists namely Ehsanul Haq Sheikh, Owais Feroze Mir, both residents of Pulwama district and Abrar ul Islam, a resident of Pakistan and their associate Ishtiyaq Nazir Dar of Pulwama were booked in FIR 260/2023 under sections 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA in Pulwama police station.

These accused have been booked for their involvement in terrorism.

