Six B'deshi nationals arrested in Tamil Nadu for staying without valid documents

Chennai, Jan 4 Six Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Tamil Nadu for staying in the state without any valid documents, the police said.

The arrests were made in Palladam in Tirupur district.

According to Palladam police officials, they received a tip-off regarding Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the area.

Acting on the information, the police conducted a raid on a house and brought the occupants to the police station for questioning.

During the investigation, it was confirmed that the individuals were Bangladeshi nationals.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rawhan Ali (36), Harirul Islam (26), Rahman (20), Sohail Islami (20), Sabipul Islam (40), and Abdul Hossain (27).

Further inquiries revealed that they were staying without valid documents and were employed in construction and hosiery companies. However, they did not possess any valid paper or document to stay in India.

"In the Mahalaxmi Nagar area near Palladam in Tirupur district, the Palladam police received a tip-off that Bangladeshi nationals were staying without proper documents. As per information, the police conducted an inspection at a house in the area and brought the occupants to the police station for questioning," a source said.

The police arrested the six and presented them in court. Following this, they were sent to Puzhal prison in Chennai.

It is worth noting that Tiruppur is renowned for its knitwear industry, which had an annual turnover of approximately Rs 40,000 crore in 2024.

The industry employs about eight lakh workers, of whom nearly three lakh are from the North Indian states, West Bengal, and the northeastern states.

Vigilance along India-Bangladesh bordering areas have been tightened in view of the unrest in the neighbouring country since the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government.

There have also been reports of widespread violence across the country with the minority Hindu community being targetted.

