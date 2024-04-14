Six buses parked in Delhi school catch fire, no casualties

New Delhi, April 14 Six school buses and two rooms were gutted after a massive fire broke out at a private school in Delhi's Dwarka area on Sunday, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze in school buses at R.D. Rajpal Public School near the police station in Sector 9, Dwarka was received at 2.53 p.m.

“A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site and flames were doused by 4:35 p.m.," he said, adding that the fire engulfed six CNG school buses and two rooms on the ground floor.

“No casualty was reported and the cooling operation is underway," Garg said.

