Six dead after fire breaks out in factory in Himachal's Una

A fire broke out in a firecracker factory in Bathri Industrial Area of Una on Tuesday killing six persons.

Six persons died and 12 others were injured in a blast at a firecracker factory here, said the local police on the basis of preliminary information. The injured are being admitted to the hospital in Una.

Superintendent of Police, Una, Arjit Sen Thakur told reporters, "The police reached the spot as soon as the incident took place. The cause of the fire will be investigated. According to the information received, six persons have died and around 12 are injured, who have been sent to the regional hospital Una for treatment."

Further probe in the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor