Six dead, two injured in car-school bus collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad

In a tragic incident, at least six people were killed in a collision between a car and a school bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. According to reports, the accident took place on the lane going from Lalkuan to Delhi on NH 9 near the Crossing Republic Police Station area.

The accident was so gruesome that the dead bodies were badly trapped in the car and the police officials had to struggle hard to get them out. A huge crowd of people was also seen on the spot after the accident. According to the information received, a dead body had to be pulled out of the car by cutting the gate with a cutter. Meanwhile, dead bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Speaking to the media, Additional DCP (traffic) Ramanand Kushwaha said the accident occurred at around 6 am when a TUV car collided with a school bus on Delhi-Meerut Expressway. "Six people died on the spot, and two are critically injured. The bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after getting CNG from Ghazipur in Delhi. The TUV was coming from Meerut's direction and was on its way to Gurugram. It was the fault of the driver, he was coming from the wrong direction all the way from Delhi. He has been nabbed. The occupants of the car were members of the same family. There was no student on the bus..." he added.