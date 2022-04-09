Six girls consume poison, 3 die in Bihar's Aurangabad district

Patna, April 9 Three girls died, while as many are battling for their lives after all six of them consumed poison at a village in Bihar's Aurangabad district, an official said on Saturday.

According to police, one of the girls was involved in a one-sided affair. When her marriage proposal was rejected by the boy she was in love with, she took the extreme step. All the others followed suit.

The incident took place in a village which falls under Kasma police station in Aurangabad.

Three of the girls are stated to be "critical" in Gaya's Magadh medical college.

Elaborating on the incident, Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP of Aurangabad said: "One of the girls was in love with her brother's brother-in-law.

"On Friday, that girl along with five of her friends went to the boy and proposed marriage to him. The boy turned down her proposal after which they returned home. But the dejected girl consumed a poisonous substance in the evening. The five other girls who were following her, also consumed the same."

They were immediately rushed to Aurangabad Sadar hospital where three of them succumbed, while the others were referred to Magadh medical college for better treatment in Gaya.

Following the incident, the situation is tense in the village, where the Area Circle officers and SHO are camping to avoid any untoward incident.

