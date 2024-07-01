Six injured in shootout at SP leader's residence in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), July 1 Six people including a six-year-old child were injured in a shooting at the residence of Samajwadi Party leader and former corporator Vijay Yadav in Varanasi.

The incident took place in the Dashashavmedh area on Sunday, the police said.

The police stated that the SP leader claimed in his complaint that the attack was intended to murder his entire family.

An FIR has been registered against the accused individuals, namely Ankit Yadav, Shobhit Verma, Govind Yadav, Sahil Yadav and other unidentified persons.

The injured individuals include Nirbhay Yadav (6), Kiran Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Yadav and Shubham alias Golu. All of them are currently being treated at a hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

Varanasi police commissioner Mohit Agarwal has suspended Rakesh Pal, the in-charge (SI) of the Dashashavmedh police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pramod Kumar stated that efforts are being made to apprehend the accused, and actions under the Uttar Pradesh Gangs and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and National Security Act will be pursued against them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor