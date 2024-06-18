Six killed in lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, June 18 At least six persons were killed while four others, including two children, sustained injuries due to lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Four persons were killed in the Dabra region in Gwalior district, while two died in Chhindwara district due to lightning strikes.

The deceased in Gwalior district have been identified as Sushil Tiwari (68), Brijbhan Parmar (45), Hari Singh (35), and Bala Kuswaha.

The two persons who died in Chhindwara are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

Several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including state capital Bhopal, received pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday evening.

