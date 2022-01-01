Six killed in stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan: Block medical officer

As many as six persons were killed in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra on Saturday morning, but the exact number is yet to be confirmed.

"Six dead in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, but the exact number is not there yet. Their post mortem will be done. Injured persons are being taken to Naraina hospital. The total number of injured is not confirmed either," Dr Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre said to reporters.

A stampede occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan here on Saturday morning.

An official from the police control room in Reasi town said in a brief communication that a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan has occurred.

"Injuries have been reported. A rescue operation is underway," the official said.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

