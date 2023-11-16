Six-member STF in place to monitor, implement GRAP rules properly, says Delhi Env Min Rai

New Delhi, Nov 16 In view of the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting with the officers concerned to ensure strict compliance with GRAP-IV rules at the Delhi Secretariat, on Thursday.

After the meeting, Rai said that a six-member Special Task Force (STF) has been formed, under the Environment Special Secretary for proper implementation and monitoring of GRAP rules.

The task force includes the Special Commissioner of Transport, DCP (HQ) Traffic Police, Deputy Commissioner, Revenue (HQ) and Chief Engineers of the MCD and the PWD as its members.

“The main work of this task force will be to coordinate daily with the departments concerned, remove the problems faced by them and give the implementation report to the government,” said Rai.

The Environment Minister said that due to the current pollution, environmental experts believe that for the next two to three days, the AQI will remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

“In today's meeting, we also reviewed what action has been taken against those who violated the rules of GRAP so far. The ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV (four-wheelers) under GRAP-4 has been implemented. So far, 16,689 BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles have been fined. If anyone violates this, a fine of ₹20,000 will be imposed under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. For this, 84 teams of the Transport Department and 284 teams of Delhi Police have been deployed,” said Rai.

“Since November 3, as many as 19,227 vehicles have been fined under the PUCC checking campaign. Under GRAP-4, as many as 6,046 trucks (which were not related to essential goods and services) have been returned from the border, and 1,316 vehicles coming inside Delhi have been fined” he said.

“So far, teams have carried out on-site inspections of 3,895 construction sites under GRAP. Challans have been issued to 921 construction sites and a fine of Rs 1.85 crore has been imposed. A total of 591 teams have been deployed. They are inspecting construction sites at different places inside Delhi and taking action on violations of norms. All teams have been instructed to carry out continuous inspections,” said Rai.

The minister further said that for the Anti-Open Burning Campaign, 611 teams have been deployed. Instructions have been given to run special drives under the Anti-Open Burning Campaign.

Under this campaign, 154 challans have been issued and a fine of Rs 3.95 lakh was imposed.

Rai said that free bio-decomposers have been sprayed on 2,573 acres of land in Delhi so far. The agriculture department officials have been instructed to spray the remaining fields soon.

Rai also appealed to Delhiites that if they see anything related to pollution, they should report it on the Green Delhi app.

