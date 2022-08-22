Six men gang-rape minor girl in Bihar, abandon her at Rly station

Patna, Aug 22 A 13-year-old minor girl was gang-raped by six persons for four days in Patna, an official said on Monday.

The accused kidnapped the victim from Buxar and took her to Patna where they kept her in a room and gang-raped her for four days. The accused finally abandoned her at the Dumraon railway station in Buxar district before fleeing.

The Buxar police managed to arrest two persons and a hunt was on for the remaining four.

The incident occurred on August 16 when the victim stepped out of her home in a village under Murar police station in Buxar district to buy copies.

She was kidnapped by four persons and taken to a house in Patna. The house was on rent and the two other accused were residing there. All six accused raped her for four days.

Since, the victim was missing from the house, her parents initially searched her everywhere and finally lodged a missing complaint in the Murar police station on August 19. The police then started an investigation.

As the accused sexually brutalized her repeatedly for four days, her health condition deteriorated. The accused then took her in a private vehicle and left her abandoned at the Dumraon railway station.

The victim somehow reached the house on the night of August 20. She later went to the police station and mentioned the names of the four accused.

"We have arrested two persons, named Shivam Singh and Sachin Singh. The other accused are also identified now. Raids are on to nab them soon," said investigating officer R.S. Yadav of the Murar police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor