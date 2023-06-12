Six of family died in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapally

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 : Six of a family, including a two-year-old boy, were killed when their car hit a lorry in East Godavari district's Anantapally village, police said on Monday.

As per the information, the family was going from Vijayawada towards Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh when the accident took place, a police officer said.

"Six members of the family died in the tragic accident. Two women and a two-year-old boy are among the deceased," the police officer said.

According to a preliminary probe, the car hit the lorry from behind at Anantapally in Nallajarla Mandal in East Godavari district, he said.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor