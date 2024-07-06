Six-Storey Building Collapses in Surat: Rescue Efforts Underway, Several Feared Trapped (Watch Video)

Several people are feared trapped after a six-story building collapsed in Surat's Sachin Pali village following several days of relentless rain. One woman was rescued alive from the debris, while 15 others sustained injuries, officials reported.

Harrowing visuals from the scene showed the ruins of the eight-year-old building, with massive concrete slabs piled atop one another in a heap of rubble. Five families were inside the building when it collapsed this afternoon, raising fears that many might be trapped beneath the concrete.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1809561784707321900

Police and fire department officials quickly arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation. Footage showed rescue teams navigating through the wreckage, searching for survivors.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been summoned to assist with the rescue efforts.

Locals recounted the terrifying moment the building collapsed, the ensuing chaos, and their immediate efforts to save those they could. Officials noted that despite its relatively recent construction, the building was in poor condition, with many flats unoccupied.

Dr. Saurabh Parghi, Surat's District Collector, stated, "A six-story building collapsed. We rescued one woman a while ago. According to her, four or five more might be trapped inside. NDRF and SDRF teams are actively working. We hope to rescue the others within a few hours."

https://x.com/ANI/status/1809580729313190211

Surat's Police Commissioner, Anupam Singh Gehlot, expressed confidence that the trapped individuals would be rescued soon. "We can hear their voices from inside the rubble. They will be rescued within an hour or two," he said.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1809578070715802030

The administration will investigate the cause of the collapse.