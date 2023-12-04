Six workers from J&K’s Kulgam killed in Shimla road accident

Srinagar, Dec 4 Six workers from J&K’s Kulgam district were killed in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on Monday and six others injured, officials said.

Officials said that the accident occurred when a truck carrying them dropped into a gorge in Kararghat are of Shimla after the driver lost control of the wheel.

"Six others injured in this accident are being treated in the hospital.

"Deceased six persons belonging to Kulgam have been identified as Fareed, 24, Shabir, 19, Talib, 23, Mushtaq, 30, Gulzar, 30, and Gulab, 43," an official said.

