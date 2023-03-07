Six-yr-old girl killed in leopard attack in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), March 7 A six-year-old girl has been killed in a leopard attack in Isanagar area of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The girl had gone to answer nature's call near the Ghaghra river's canal when she was attacked on Monday evening.

N.K Chaturvedi, range officer of Dhaurahra, said, "We are monitoring the area. A cage will be placed if there is frequent movement of the big cat in the area."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor