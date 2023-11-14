Sky One airlines signs MoU to acquire Libyan Airline Fly Oya

New Delhi, Nov 14 Sky One has signed MoUs to acquire Libyan Airline Fly Oya at Dubai airshow, an airline official said on Tuesday.

Jaideep Mirchandani, Chairman of Sky One, expressed his excitement about the new acquisition and said: “Fly Oya is a significant property with sizeable assets that we have acquired.”

“Additionally, the airline has demonstrated its commitment to safety, integrity, and teamwork: values that align perfectly with the core principles of Sky One. This acquisition will contribute to our vision of continuous quality improvement and the highest customer satisfaction,” he said.

“We are thrilled to join hands with Sky One, a well-established and highly respected leader in the aviation industry. This partnership opens many new opportunities and possibilities for us.

“Together, we aim to enhance our services and continue providing exceptional experiences to our passengers. The future looks promising, and we can’t wait to embark on this journey with Sky One,” said Fly Oya's Chairman, Osama Aboukraza.

Libya-based airline Fly Oya carried passengers from Tripoli to Dubai in July 2023 marking a nine-year hiatus of connectivity between the two Arab cities.

Apart from three destinations within Libya – Tripoli, Sebha and Ghat, Fly Oya currently flies to Alexandria, Dubai, Jeddah, and Istanbul.

