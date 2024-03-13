Slain poetess's sister alleges firing outside her house by ex-UP Minister

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), March 13 Nidhi Shukla, the sister of poet Madhumita Shukla, who was found shot dead at her Lucknow residence on May 9, 2003, has accused former Uttar Pradesh Minister Amar Mani Tripathi of trying to kill her.

The allegation came after unidentified men allegedly fired shots outside her house. She has demanded police protection.

In a written complaint with police, Madhumita's sister Nidhi Shukla alleged the firing incident took place outside her house in Lakhimpur Kheri in the early hours of Tuesday.

Both Amar Mani Tripathi, who was a Minister in the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party government in the state at that time, and his wife Madhumani Tripathi were, in 2011 sentenced to life term in Gorakhpur district jail for their involvement in Madhumita Shukla's murder.

In August 2023, the state government granted the couple premature release, prompting Nidhi to move the Supreme Court, which upheld the relief.

"On Tuesday, unidentified men arrived and fired shots outside my house at around 3.10 a.m. I later recovered a bullet from outside my house," she said in her police complaint.

"I believe Amar Mani Tripathi was behind the firing. I need police protection," she added.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Pawan Gautam, said: "We have received the complaint and a probe is on."

