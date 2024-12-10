SM Krishna Passes Away: Karnataka Govt Declares Three-Day State Mourning Over Demise of Former CM

The Karnataka government has declared a three-day state mourning from December 10 to 12 to honor veteran politician and former Chief Minister S M Krishna, who passed away on Tuesday. His last rites will be held with full state honors at his native place in Mandya district on Wednesday, according to an official notification.

Krishna’s last rites will be performed on Wednesday at his Somanahalli village in Mandya. Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna passed away at his residence early on Tuesday morning, December 10, his family confirmed. The 92-year-old veteran politician had been suffering from illness for some time, according to family sources.

Krishna had been battling health issues for the past few months. In April, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was under the care of a critical care team.

In 2023, the former Chief Minister was honored with India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in recognition of his six-decade-long political career. Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Mandya district, Karnataka, Krishna also served as the Governor of Maharashtra and the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly.

