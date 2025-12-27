Smog returns to Delhi as air quality slips back into 'very poor' zone

New Delhi, Dec 27 Delhi's air quality deteriorated once again on Saturday after showing signs of improvement earlier in the week, as several parts of the national capital slipped back into the 'very poor' and 'severe' pollution categories.

Large sections of the city were engulfed in thick smog during the morning hours, resulting in reduced visibility and discomfort for residents.

Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that air quality levels varied sharply across different locations.

In the Dhaula Kuan area, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 252, placing it in the 'poor' category.

Pollution levels were far worse in Akshardham and Anand Vihar, where the AQI touched 410, pushing both areas into the 'severe' category.

The ITO stretch also witnessed alarming pollution levels, with an AQI of 379, which falls under the 'very poor' category.

Overall, the city's air quality showed a clear downward trend. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 332 at 4 p.m. on Friday, a significant rise compared to 234 recorded on Thursday.

Weather officials attributed the spike in pollution levels to calm wind conditions associated with an approaching western disturbance.

The India Meteorological Department said wind speeds remained low during the early morning hours, limiting the dispersion of pollutants, and only briefly picked up to around 10 kmph from the southwest later in the day.

Meteorological experts have cautioned that pollution levels may remain elevated in the coming days due to a series of western disturbances expected to affect the region.

In view of the prevailing conditions, the weather department has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to dense fog across Delhi and adjoining areas.

The minimum temperature in the capital is expected to hover between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while it is likely to dip further to between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, conditions that could further contribute to the persistence of smog and poor air quality.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor