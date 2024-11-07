Smriti Irani Blasts Congress-Led INDI Alliance Over Article 370 Resolution in J&K Assembly

In a heated session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the BJP strongly condemned the Congress-led INDI alliance and other parties for introducing a resolution calling for the restoration of Article 370, which had granted special status to the region. BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Smriti Irani, voiced their outrage, asserting that the resolution was unconstitutional and went against the Supreme Court's stance on the matter.

Irani, in a press conference, denounced the resolution as an attempt to challenge the Constitution and the Supreme Court's opinion on the issue. She also questioned the motivations of the INDI alliance, asking whether they stood for terrorism and were opposed to the rights of marginalized groups such as Dalits, tribals, women, and children.

Ravinder Raina, BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir, also weighed in, describing the resolution as illegal and unconstitutional. He accused the alliance government of aligning with separatists and terrorists, undermining the integrity of the region.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP), which moved the resolution, condemned the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, calling it a violation of the region's special status and the protections afforded to its people by the Indian Constitution.

The Assembly session saw further unrest when Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, an MLA from the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), displayed a banner advocating for the restoration of Article 370. This led to heated exchanges, with BJP MLAs objecting and a scuffle erupting in the well of the House. The Speaker had to call in marshals to remove disruptive members and urged opposition leaders to maintain decorum.