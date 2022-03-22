Smriti Irani praised19-year-old over 10 km midnight run story

One of the video is going so viral on social media, in which a young man running on the street with a bag on his shoulder. While running, a car comes from behind and the person in it chats with him, expressing his desire to give him lift. But he refuses. Vinodi Kapri shared a video from his Twitter account. In this video he offers to give the boy lift. The name of the boy running on this road is Pradip Mehra. Pradeep runs ten kilometers to reach home. When the man in the car asked him, why he prefers to run, the boy replied he wants to join the army. The video has gained so much praised on social media.

Now responding to this Union Minister Smriti Irani on her Instagram said, “As a parent you are always on the lookout for examples your kids can learn from, values they can imbibe, life lessons that leave a lasting impression. They say heroes come with feet of clay … but some heroes hit the ground running ... they inspire as they aspire ... Pradeep … a hero … hopeful for a place in the Indian Army now firmly placed in the heart of millions of Indians... an inspiration…#proud#blessings."