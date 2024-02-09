Snapchat Down In India, Users Report Problem While Uploading Content

February 9, 2024

The widely used real-time photo sharing app, Snapchat, is presently facing disruptions, causing challenges for users attempting to upload ...

Snapchat Down In India, Users Report Problem While Uploading Content

The widely used real-time photo sharing app, Snapchat, is presently facing disruptions, causing challenges for users attempting to upload content and send messages and snaps to their friends. The problems seem to be focused on the Indian server. Users have been encountering this issue since 11.25 am and expressed their disappointment via tweets.

According to Downdetector, more than 80% of users have reported problems with the application, with over 1,900 reports as of now. At the time of writing, the company has not acknowledged the outage. Approximately 15% of users have encountered uploading issues, while 4% have experienced problems with the website.
 

