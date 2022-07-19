Snatchers nabbed in Delhi say got inspired by south Indian films

New Delhi, July 19 The Delhi Police said on Tuesday that they have arrested two snatchers who got inspired to step into the world of crime after being inspired by south Indian movies.

The accused have been identified as Farhat (23) and Vivek (19). So far, the police have not found any previous criminal record of the accused duo.

According to North District DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi, the complainant, who works as a cashier in a travel agency, said that he was speaking on phone outside his office in the Tis Hazari area on Monday afternoon when two bike-borne youth came and the pillion rider snatched his cellphone before escaping from the spot.

After the victim raised an alarm, two policemen patrolling the area succeeded in intercepting the motorcycle and apprehended the suspects after a brief chase.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused persons were school dropouts and drug addicts. They commited the crime to earn some quick bucksmoney. The accused duo also told the police that they got inspired after watching a few south Indian movies, the officer added.

