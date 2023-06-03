Snow clearing underway on Amarnath Yatra track: BRO

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), June 3 : Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry on Saturday said that snow-clearing work on the Amarnath Yatra track is going on in full swing.

"Snow clearing from the Amarnath Yatra track is going on with the help of helicopters and machinery. 1350 people are working on the track," said Chaudhry while speaking to the media.

He further said that the government is expecting that at least 5 lakh people will be visiting Amarnath cave shrine this year.

"BRO has been making long strategic roads, bridges, tunnels, and airfields. This work is important from the national point of view because this time they are estimating that at least 5 lakh people will be visiting Amarnath cave. For that, we have to widen both sides of the track, and make them safe from landslides," he said.

He further added that the deadline is June 15 to finish all these works.

"We have to also strengthen the bridges. A lot of work is happening and our two task force is working. Our deadline is 15 June to finish all these works," he said.

The Amarnath yatra is all set to begin next month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor