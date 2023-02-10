Snowfall disrupts normal life in several parts of Himachal Pradesh

Fresh snowfall has thrown life out of gear in many parts of Himachal Pradesh.

As many as 176 roads, including four national highways, are still closed while the operations of 470 power and 10 water supply stations across the state have been hampered during the past 24 hours.

According to the state Disaster Management Authority, during the last 24 hours Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and Kinnaur have received fresh snowfall after which out of 176 a total of 136 roads are closed in the Lahaul-Spiti district.

During the past 24 hours, Keylong in the Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature at minus 3.5 degree Celsius, Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recorded minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded minus -0.4 degrees Celsius.

Narkanda recorded Minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, Kufri recorded 2.2 degrees Celsius, Manali recorded 2.6 Degrees Celsius and Dalhousie recorded 1.9 degrees celsius and in Shimla, the temperature was recorded at 5.5 degrees Celsius.

However, the temperature in the state is expected to fall after 24 hours as weather is expected to remain dry after February 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

