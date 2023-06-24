Solan's Maa Shoolini Fair to be made national event from next year: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 24 : Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that the annual state-level Maa Shoolini Fair at Solan will be elevated to a national-level event from next year.

"Chief Minister has announced to make State level Maa Shoolini Fair as National level event from next year to celebrate it in a more befitting manner," a statement issued on Saturday said.

On Friday, Sukhu inaugurated the three-day fair at Solan and paid obeisance to goddess Shoolini Mata. He also launched a website of the Maa Shoolini Temple and released a souvenir on the occasion.

"Himachal, being a 'Devbhoomi', is a land of several deities with people having deep faith in them," Sukhu said.

Emphasizing the government's focus on the common people, Sukhu said that the state's budget reflects the needs of all sections of society and offers a glimpse into the future.

"Despite the economic challenges, the Government is striving to revive the State's economy within the next four years. Himachal Pradesh is going through a transformation stage and it will take two to three years for the government's policies to fully materialize," he further said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated Sainik Rest House at Solan constructed with an outlay of Rs 3.15 crore.

Deputy Commissioner Solan cum Chairman Maa Shoolini Fair Committee Manmohan Sharma honoured the Chief Minister with a Himachali shawl and cap.

On the first cultural evening, Punjabi singer Jassi Gill enthralled the audience with his performance.

